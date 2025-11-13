15-year-old charged in double fatal shooting near Dayton elementary school

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The charges stem from the March 14, 2024, deaths of 14-year-old Corey Prater and 17-year-old Javonta Morgan.

Multiple 911 callers reported a shooting around 7:20 p.m. near Louise Troy Elementary School in the 1600 block of Miami Chapel Road.

One caller said kids were outside playing and a boy was shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

“I didn’t really see what happened,” the caller said. “I heard the gunshots and now a little boy is laying right here in the field and everybody just scattered.”

She said two other boys were with him.

Another caller told dispatchers a group of boys were fighting outside.

Officers arrived to find a male doing CPR on Prater, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said. Police took over until medics took him to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

A private vehicle took Morgan to the hospital, Bauer added.

Both teens died at the hospital.

Johnson was arrested last year in Illinois by the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.

“The U.S. Marshals and Dayton Police Department have a longstanding partnership on the task force,” said U.S. Marshal Michael Black. “The safe capture of this fugitive is the result of the hard work done by the Dayton PD investigators and our nationwide network of fugitive task forces.”