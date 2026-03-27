15-year-old facing murder charges in double shooting that killed teen in Dayton

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Cosby was 14 years old at the time of the shooting. He was transferred from juvenile court to common pleas court earlier month and will be tried as an adult, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Around 7 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2025, Dayton police responded to a crash near Oxford Avenue and North Broadway Street.

Officers found two 17-year-old boys shot in a vehicle, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said. The teens were taken to the hospital.

On March 1, 2025, Stefon Montgomery died at Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Oxford Avenue.

An altercation reportedly took place while the teens were at a house.

The teens were shot as they drove away, with their injuries causing them to crash, according to police.