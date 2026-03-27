Breaking: 15-year-old facing murder charges in double shooting that killed teen in Dayton

15-year-old facing murder charges in double shooting that killed teen in Dayton

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court
Local News
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17 minutes ago
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A 15-year-old boy was charged with murder in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy and injured another teen last year in Dayton.

A grand jury indicted Ernest J. Cosby III on four counts each of murder and felonious assault and two counts of aggravated robbery in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Cosby was 14 years old at the time of the shooting. He was transferred from juvenile court to common pleas court earlier month and will be tried as an adult, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

ExploreRELATED: Coroner IDs teenager who died after shooting, crash last month

Around 7 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2025, Dayton police responded to a crash near Oxford Avenue and North Broadway Street.

Officers found two 17-year-old boys shot in a vehicle, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said. The teens were taken to the hospital.

On March 1, 2025, Stefon Montgomery died at Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Oxford Avenue.

An altercation reportedly took place while the teens were at a house.

The teens were shot as they drove away, with their injuries causing them to crash, according to police.

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Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.