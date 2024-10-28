15-year-old found shot multiple times after shots fired during vehicle theft in Dayton

“While driving away the suspect crashed into another vehicle and then fled the scene,” he said. “The suspect’s attempt to leave was short lived, as they crashed the vehicle into a ditch.”

Sometime during the theft, someone fire shots, according to police. There was blood in the driver’s seat of the cat.

About 10 minutes later, officers were dispatched to a shooting less than half a mile away, in the 1500 block of Shelley Drive.

“A 15-year-old victim had just arrived home crying after being shot multiple times at a different location,” Bauer said. “This juvenile matched the description of the vehicle theft suspect.”

The teen reportedly was released from the Juvenile Justice Center on electronic home detention recently. He had cut the ankle bracelet off prior to the incident, Bauer said.