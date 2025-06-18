Breaking: Tony & Pete’s expands with new prep space as owners are in negotiations for multiple locations

15-year-old girl reported missing in Darke County

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl.

Brook Harter was last seen on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Beamsville-Union City Road south of Ansonia.

She was wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

Harter is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location should call the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-3399.

Brook Harter. Photo courtesy the Darke County Sheriff's Office.

