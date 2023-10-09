15-year-old shot, wounded in Dayton

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot and wounded Sunday evening in Dayton.

Officers responded around 7:15 p.m. to the 800 block of Cherry Drive for a reported shooting. When they arrived they found the 15-year-old, said Lt. Steven Bauer.

Dayton medics took the teen, suffering injuries that were not life-threatening, to Dayton Children’s Hospital, he said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. To submit tips anonymously, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com or 937-222-STOP (7867).