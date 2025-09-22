15-year-old taken to hospital following hit-and-run crash in Springfield

Medics transported a 15-year-old to the hospital Sunday after they were injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a dirt bike and car.
The teen’s condition was not available as of Monday morning.
Around 4 p.m. Springfield officers responded to a crash reported near North Florence Street and Lagonda Avenue.
A preliminary investigation determined the 15-year-old was on a dirt bike when a gold Toyota Camry hit them, according to the Springfield Police Division.
Medics initially transported the teen to Springfield Regional Medical Center. They were later taken to Miami Valley Hospital by ambulance.
Police are asking for the public’s help investigating. Anyone with information about the crash should call police at 937-324-7685.
