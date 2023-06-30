BreakingNews
Ex-Ohio GOP chair, lobbyist gets 5 years for role in $60M bribery scheme, vows appeal
16-year-old boy accidentally shot in leg in Harrison Twp.

Crime & Law
By
15 minutes ago

A 16-year-old boy apparently accidentally shot himself in the leg Friday afternoon while handling a firearm inside a vehicle in Harrison Twp.

Deputies and medics responded around 1:15 p.m. to Salem Beverage at 3440 Salem Ave. on the report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his right knee area who was lying on the ground behind a vehicle.

“A preliminary investigation revealed the juvenile may have suffered the wound accidentally while handling an unknown type of firearm within the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

