Breaking: Wright State welcomes the highest number of students living on campus in a decade

16-year-old, man injured in weekend shooting in Vandalia

ajc.com

Local News
By
53 minutes ago
X

A 16-year-old boy and a man were injured in a shooting in Vandalia Sunday night.

Crews responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 3000 block of Stop Eight Road around 10:36 p.m., according to the Vandalia Division of Police.

A large party was happening at a business and witnesses said there was an argument between several individuals, which led to at least two people exchanging gunfire, police said.

Both fled before officers arrived on scene.

No one at the scene was injured. However, Dayton Children’s Hospital contacted police after a 16-year-old arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police.

A was man found on North Dixie Drive with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the foot. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers are still investigating and working to identify suspects and possible witnesses.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Damien Clemmons at 937-415-2278.

In Other News
1
Clayton manager offered position with city of Battle Creek, Mich.
2
Greene County to spray in additional areas tonight after more samples...
3
Woman indicted in Huber Heights police chase
4
Wright State welcomes the highest number of students living on campus...
5
Custody exchange leads to SWAT, large police presence in Trotwood...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.