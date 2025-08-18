16-year-old, man injured in weekend shooting in Vandalia

A large party was happening at a business and witnesses said there was an argument between several individuals, which led to at least two people exchanging gunfire, police said.

Both fled before officers arrived on scene.

No one at the scene was injured. However, Dayton Children’s Hospital contacted police after a 16-year-old arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police.

A was man found on North Dixie Drive with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the foot. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officers are still investigating and working to identify suspects and possible witnesses.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Damien Clemmons at 937-415-2278.