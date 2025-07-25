$162M Dayton Arcade project finally finished: Some thought this day would never come

“This is one of the most incredible places in America, and I’m not exaggerating,” said Lasserre Bradley, president of development with the Model Group, who was the general contractor for the Arcade project.

Dave Williams, vice president of development with Cross Street Partners, said the redevelopment of the Arcade was a huge undertaking, involving countless hours of planning and work, plus 48 funding sources. But he said the end result speaks for itself.

“This is a great finish to an amazing project,” Williams said. “It was all worth it.”

The Dayton Arcade closed in 1991 and sat empty for nearly three decades, as one redevelopment proposal after another failed to make any substantial progress.

Some people thought the Arcade was destined to be demolished. But a decade ago, the city of Dayton decided to invest in “dry and stable” measures at the Arcade to prevent further deterioration of the property. A few years later, a development team emerged that ultimately was able to pull off what many leaders described as the “most complicated project” in the city’s history.

Many people also have called the rehab of the Dayton Arcade one of the most transformational projects in the city’s history.

On Thursday, a ribbon-cutting was held for the Hilton Garden Inn Dayton Downtown, which is a 93-room hotel in the Arcade’s northern buildings.

The event also celebrated the completion of the north Arcade, which consists of two buildings (the Gibbons Annex and the Third Street Arcade). The hotel occupies most of the north Arcade, but there’s also retail spaces on the ground floor.

Future retail tenants are expected to include Smales Pretzel Bakery, Luke’s Custom Cakes and Nook & Needle.

Some tenant and office spaces in the Arcade are unoccupied, and others still need to be fully built out. But the overall project has crossed the finish line.

The Arcade was built in 1902 and opened in 1904. It originally served as a marketplace. In the 1980s, the Arcade was renovated to create an urban shopping mall. The property closed in 1991, after essentially losing its battle with suburban shopping competition.