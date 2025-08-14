$16M settlement reached in OVI crash that killed 4 near Dayton airport

Court documents state a $16 million settlement was agreed upon in December. However, it has not been decided how the settlement will be split between the estates and Nash.

If they cannot reach a decision, the allocation of funds will be determined during a jury trial. A trial is scheduled for April 27.

On April 1, 2024, multiple police departments received reports of a reckless driver on Interstate 70 near the Dayton International Airport exit.

Hughes reportedly rear-ended a pickup truck and failed to stop. The truck driver followed Hughes as he continued onto Airport Access Road, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Hughes reportedly was driving more than 70 mph and reached nearly 90 mph at times. The posted speed limit was 40 mph.

At the Terminal and Boeing drives intersection, Hughes T-boned a minivan, killing Edward, Coatney, Trumbell and Cassel upon impact, the prosecutor’s office said.

Nash, who was also in the minivan, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation determined Hughes was intoxicated at the time of the crashes, according to the prosecutor’s office.

In addition to the civil lawsuit, Hughes is also facing criminal charges.

A grand jury indicted him on eight counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count each of aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to stop after an accident, according to court records.

The OVI and failure to stop after an accident charges are first-degree misdemeanors.

His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.