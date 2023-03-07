17-year-old boy killed after falling under truck at Troy park

A teenager has died after falling underneath a truck at Troy’s Treasure Island Park.
According to Troy Police Sgt. Jeff Waite, emergency crews were called to the park at 490 N. Elm St. at around 7:30 p.m.
The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the truck was also a teenage boy, the sergeant said.
Waite said that based on preliminary investigation, they believe that the 17-year-old was hanging onto the side of the moving truck in the parking lot.
The 17-year-old then fell, and ended up underneath the truck, Waite said.
