17-year-old boy killed after falling under truck at Troy park

Local News
By
1 hour ago
Police believe boy was hanging on side of truck before he fell

A teenager has died after falling underneath a truck at Troy’s Treasure Island Park.

According to Troy Police Sgt. Jeff Waite, emergency crews were called to the park at 490 N. Elm St. at around 7:30 p.m.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the truck was also a teenage boy, the sergeant said.

Waite said that based on preliminary investigation, they believe that the 17-year-old was hanging onto the side of the moving truck in the parking lot.

The 17-year-old then fell, and ended up underneath the truck, Waite said.

