17-year-old charged in series of vehicle fires in Dayton

A denial is the juvenile equivalent to a not guilty plea.

Earlier this month the court ordered the teen to complete a mental health assessment and follow all recommendations from the assessment.

His next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14.

The Dayton Fire Department responded to four vehicle fires in November. Five total vehicles were set on fire, with seven vehicles damaged.

On Nov. 19, firefighters responded to fires at 3:03 a.m. at 1020 Bridge St. and at 4:41 a.m. at 2835 W. Riverview Ave.

They returned to 1020 Bridge St. at 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 21 and also responded to a fire at 1443 Lexington Ave. at 1:27 a.m. on Nov. 21.

The DFD Fire Investigations Unit determined all the fires were incendiary.

An information report filed by Dayton police for the Nov. 19 fire on Bridge Street stated a 2018 Lincoln MKX was engulfed in flames.

The owner of the Lincoln told police there were no mechanical issues with the car, according to the report.

Ring camera footage showed the fire began to ignite around 2:59 a.m. near the engine bay. Police didn’t see anyone near the vehicle on the video when the fire started.