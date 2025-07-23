17-year-old to be tried as adult in 100 mph Dayton police chase that ended in fiery crash

On Feb. 5, Williams and another teen left a group home in a Chevrolet Equinox that had been reported stolen, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Around 1:15 p.m., Dayton police responded to a report of a stolen SUV at the bus station at 122 Elmhurst Road.

The SUV was in a McDonald’s parking lot at 1219 N. Gettysburg Ave.

Officers used stop stick tire deflation devices and deflated one of the tires before the vehicle fled, according to Dayton police.

Police found the SUV a second time in the 1700 block of West Second Street.

When they tried to stop it, it fled.

Williams reportedly hit an unmarked police vehicle and accelerated toward two uniformed officers.

He hit one of the officers in the foot as she tried to flee.

Police pursued the SUV, with speeds reaching 100 mph, before the Chevrolet crashed into a truck at the intersection of Germantown Pike and Gettysburg Avenue.

The Chevrolet hit a utility pole and flipped upside down before catching fire.

The truck driver had minor injuries. The teens were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both teens were 16 at the time of the incident.

In March the prosecutor’s office announced it motioned to transfer both teens to adult court.

The second teen, who is facing one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, has not been transferred as of Wednesday.