17-year-old to be tried as an adult in Dayton double homicide

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Williams-Barlow was 16 when he reportedly forced his way into an apartment in the 1700 block of Stewart Street and confronted people inside over money.

When Dayton police arrived, they found 29-year-old De’ja Powers shot to death and 24-year-old Antwan McCathron critically injured, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

McCathron was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Williams-Barlow was identified as a suspect through witness statements and other evidence. He was arrested on Dec. 18.

“This 16-year-old had no business having a handgun,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. “Juveniles who commit violent and heinous crimes will be treated like adults we will hold them responsible for their actions.”

The prosecutor’s office motioned for Williams-Barlow to be transferred from juvenile court, which was approved.

He is being in the Juvenile Detention Center.