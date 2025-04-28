17-year-olds charged as adults in Dayton deadly attempted break-in

They’re both scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Aaron Washington on Nov. 10.

Around 11 a.m., Dayton police responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of West Second Street.

Five people, including four juveniles, reportedly tried to break into a home when the resident fired a gun while still inside.

Washington was struck in the head. He was taken to the hospital and died on Nov. 13.

“When the shooting occurred, they had went to the residence there, dismantled the Ring cameras that were outside the residence and tried to force their way into the residence,” said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.

They also were reportedly involved in a similar break-in a week earlier on Kammer Avenue.

The four juveniles were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center. About a week after the attempted break-in, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. announced his office was filing a motion to transfer three of the teens to adult court.

Montgomery County Juvenile Court Judge Julie Bruns approved for Russell and Dennis to be transferred to adult court on April 4.

The third teen, who was 16 at the time of the incident, has an amenability hearing scheduled in juvenile court at the end of the month. It has not been decided if he will be transferred to adult court.

While none of the juveniles shot Washington, Ohio law states defendants are responsible for any death that happens while a crime is being committed.

“Once again, we have juveniles committing serious and violent crimes,” Heck said during a press conference in November. “In this case, it resulted in the shooting of one of the accomplices. We simply will not allow juveniles to commit violent crimes in our community.”