18 communities to offer natural gas aggregation program

The program will provide residents and small businesses with a fixed supply rate of $7.195 per MCF (thousand cubic feet) from Archer Energy, offering price stability in an unpredictable natural gas market.

Participating communities include Brookville, Centerville, Eaton, Englewood, Fairborn, Germantown, Huber Heights, Kettering, Miamisburg, Monroe, Moraine, New Lebanon, Oakwood, Trotwood, Troy, Union, Vandalia and West Carrollton.

Clayton and Lewisburg are pursuing natural gas aggregation as a ballot measure for voters in November 2025.

“Our electric aggregation program with Dynegy has saved participants nearly $350 annually since its inception in 2023,” West Carrollton City Manager Amber Holloway said in a statement. “This natural gas program continues our commitment to helping residents and small businesses access competitive rates and achieve budget stability, even in a volatile market.”

Gas supply service will begin with the November 2025 billing cycle and continue through May 2027, at which time a potential new contract term and rate will be evaluated through a competitive bid process.

Eligible residents and small businesses will receive an opt-out notification letter from Archer Energy in early to mid-September. Residents and small businesses who want to join the program do not have to do anything; they will be automatically enrolled.

Anyone wishing not to participate can simply call the number listed on the letter to “opt out” of the program and remain on default-service supply with CenterPoint Energy.

Oakwood offers its residents and small businesses an opt-in program, meaning that to participate, they must contact Archer Energy. Eligible participants may leave and rejoin the program at any time, with no early termination or additional fees.

CPE will continue to provide its typical monthly invoicing services to customers in the program, along with its standard regulated distribution services. Likewise, participating residents and small businesses will still call CPE for service issues.