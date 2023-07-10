18-month-old child hit by car in Dayton

An 18-month-old child suffered serious injuries Friday when he was struck by a car while in a grassy area.

Police and medics were called around 7:40 p.m. to the intersection of James H. McGee Boulevard and Gettysburg Avenue after a Dayton boy was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu.

The car was headed southwest at unknown speed on a grass field where the driver — a 31-year-old Dayton woman — was donating money for a fundraiser, according to a crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department.

The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where his condition is unknown.