18-month-old child hit by car in Dayton

Local News
By
6 hours ago

An 18-month-old child suffered serious injuries Friday when he was struck by a car while in a grassy area.

Police and medics were called around 7:40 p.m. to the intersection of James H. McGee Boulevard and Gettysburg Avenue after a Dayton boy was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu.

The car was headed southwest at unknown speed on a grass field where the driver — a 31-year-old Dayton woman — was donating money for a fundraiser, according to a crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department.

The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where his condition is unknown.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

