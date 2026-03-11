18-year-old accused of pepper spraying, robbing man in Clayton

On Feb. 28, Barnes and another person were in the 5200 block of Virginia Springs Court to buy marijuana from a third person, according to court documents.

“Once (the victim) provided them with marijuana, Barnes pepper sprayed (him) and physically fought with (him), at which point another defendant stuck a firearm in (the victim’s) back and shot (him) one time,” an affidavit stated.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. after an 18-year-old called 911 and reported he was shot in the ribs, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Barnes was arrested Wednesday, according to jail booking records.

His bond was set at $250,000 during his arraignment on Monday.