18-year-old charged in police chase that led to shelter in place in Washington Twp.

His bond was set at $150,000. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

Around 8:47 a.m. Monday a Springboro police office reportedly found a stolen Toyota Sienna on Ohio 741 near Pennyroyal Road.

The officer learned the car was reported stolen, as well as connected to a missing person and home invasion, according to Springboro police.

The vehicle belonged to Walker’s grandmother in Franklin County, Kentucky, according to court records.

“The defendant fled from Officer Strader at a high rate of speed, ran red lights and crashed into a vehicle, which ended the pursuit,” a criminal complaint read.

The crash was at the intersection of Ohio 725 and Paragon Road in Washington Twp.

Walker got out of the car and reportedly fled toward Oak Creek South Park. Court records state he tried to steal a motorcycle but then fled on foot.

A female was also in the car. She was taken into custody and treated for injuries, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies learned Walker was possibly involved in a home invasion where guns were stolen and firearms were found at the crash scene, Montgomery County Sheriff Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy said.

As a result, the sheriff’s office issued a shelter in place advisory for the Paragon Road and Ohio 725 area.

Additional law enforcement officers from Franklin, Miamisburg and Centerville police departments, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, SWAT, FBI and U.S. Marshals also responded to help locate Walker.

Police canines and tracks and broken branches in the area helped lead crews to a drainage area near 8110 Paragon Road.

Walker was found in a storm drain and was arrested without further incident, Roy said.

A loaded revolver and a long rifle were found in the Toyota, according to court documents.