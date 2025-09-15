18-year-old indicted in Springboro police chase that ends in Washington Twp.

An 18-year-old Kentucky man is facing multiple felony charges after a police chase in Springboro involving a stolen minivan last month ended in a crash and shelter in place advisory in Washington Twp.
What is he charged with?
- Trevor Walker of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, two counts of receiving stolen property and single counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business and inducing panic, according to a Warren County grand jury report released Monday.
Credit: Warren County Jail
Credit: Warren County Jail
What is he accused of?
- On Aug. 11, Springboro police found a stolen Toyota Sienna on Ohio 741 near Pennyroyal Road. Officers learned the minivan belonged to Walker’s grandmother in Franklin County, Kentucky, and was connected to a missing person and home invasion, according to Springboro police and court records.
- When an officer tried to stop the minivan, “The defendant fled from officer (Jeff) Strader at a high rate of speed, ran red lights and crashed into a vehicle, which ended the pursuit,” a criminal complaint read.
- The crash was at the intersection of Ohio 725 and Paragon Road in Washington Twp. in Montgomery County.
- Walker got out of the car and reportedly ran toward Oak Creek South Park. Court records state he tried to steal a motorcycle but then fled on foot.
- A female also was in the minivan. She was taken into custody and treated for injuries, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
- A loaded revolver and a long rifle were found in the Toyota, according to court documents, and deputies learned Walker possibly was involved in a home invasion where guns were stolen, Montgomery County Sheriff Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy said.
- The sheriff’s office issued a shelter in place advisory for the Paragon Road and Ohio 725 area and additional law enforcement officers from Franklin, Miamisburg and Centerville police departments, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, K-9 units, SWAT officers, the FBI and U.S. Marshals also responded to help find Walker.
- Walker was found in a storm drain near 8110 Paragon Road and was arrested without further incident, Roy said.
What happens next?
- Walker is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
- He is held on a cash-only $150,000 bond in the Warren County jail.
