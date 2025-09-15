18-year-old indicted in Springboro police chase that ends in Washington Twp.

A stolen minivan connected to a home invasion in Kentucky fled from Springboro police Monday, Aug. 1, 2025. This led to a pursuit that ended in a crash at Ohio 725 and Paragon Road in Washington Twp., Montgomery County. A female was taken into custody at the scene and a man was later found in an area storm drain. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

A stolen minivan connected to a home invasion in Kentucky fled from Springboro police Monday, Aug. 1, 2025. This led to a pursuit that ended in a crash at Ohio 725 and Paragon Road in Washington Twp., Montgomery County. A female was taken into custody at the scene and a man was later found in an area storm drain. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By and
1 hour ago
X

An 18-year-old Kentucky man is facing multiple felony charges after a police chase in Springboro involving a stolen minivan last month ended in a crash and shelter in place advisory in Washington Twp.

What is he charged with?

  • Trevor Walker of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on two counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, two counts of receiving stolen property and single counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, obstructing official business and inducing panic, according to a Warren County grand jury report released Monday.
Trevor Walker

Credit: Warren County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Warren County Jail

What is he accused of?

  • On Aug. 11, Springboro police found a stolen Toyota Sienna on Ohio 741 near Pennyroyal Road. Officers learned the minivan belonged to Walker’s grandmother in Franklin County, Kentucky, and was connected to a missing person and home invasion, according to Springboro police and court records.
  • When an officer tried to stop the minivan, “The defendant fled from officer (Jeff) Strader at a high rate of speed, ran red lights and crashed into a vehicle, which ended the pursuit,” a criminal complaint read.
  • The crash was at the intersection of Ohio 725 and Paragon Road in Washington Twp. in Montgomery County.

ExploreRELATED: Chase involving stolen vehicle leads to shelter in place advisory in Washington Twp.; 2 in custody
  • Walker got out of the car and reportedly ran toward Oak Creek South Park. Court records state he tried to steal a motorcycle but then fled on foot.
  • A female also was in the minivan. She was taken into custody and treated for injuries, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
  • A loaded revolver and a long rifle were found in the Toyota, according to court documents, and deputies learned Walker possibly was involved in a home invasion where guns were stolen, Montgomery County Sheriff Chief of Staff Jeremy Roy said.
  • The sheriff’s office issued a shelter in place advisory for the Paragon Road and Ohio 725 area and additional law enforcement officers from Franklin, Miamisburg and Centerville police departments, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, K-9 units, SWAT officers, the FBI and U.S. Marshals also responded to help find Walker.
  • Walker was found in a storm drain near 8110 Paragon Road and was arrested without further incident, Roy said.
Crews arrested Trevor Walker following a police chase that started in Springboro and ended in Washington Twp. on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. Walker was reportedly missing out of Kentucky for a stealing a vehicle and being connected to a home invasion. Photo courtesy the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

icon to expand image

What happens next?

  • Walker is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
  • He is held on a cash-only $150,000 bond in the Warren County jail.
In Other News
1
Elections board won’t hear Kettering council candidate’s appeal due to...
2
2 bodies recovered from Great Miami River in Dayton
3
Air Force Marathon will have big impact on area roadways
4
Death of 16-year-old boy found in Dayton home ruled an accident
5
‘Dayton remains a critical location.’ Defense forum explores how WPAFB...

About the Authors

Follow Jen Balduf on facebookFollow Jen Balduf on twitter