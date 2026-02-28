18-year-old injured in Clayton shooting

An 18-year-old was injured after a shooting in Clayton early Saturday morning.
Crews responded to reports of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. to the 5200 block of Virginia Springs Drive, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch said one person was transported to a local hospital but did not have details regarding their condition.
A 911 caller said he was shot in the ribs. The person who shot him ran from the scene, according to the 911 call.
The caller added he was pepper sprayed.
Additional details are not yet available.
