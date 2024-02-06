19-year-old from Dayton avoids prison in ex-friend’s stabbing

BreakingNews
Credit: JIM NOELKER

A 19-year-old from Dayton will not go to prison for stabbing his former friend in the neck.

Tyrese Lamar Weaver was sentenced Feb. 1 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to up to five years of probation, according to sentencing documents filed Tuesday.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Weaver was indicted for two counts of felonious assault, but those counts were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to a lesser felony charge of aggravated assault via a bill of information.

Weaver was accused of stabbing a man around 11:20 p.m. Nov. 27 at an apartment in the 200 block of Victor Avenue.

The stabbing victim identified Weaver as his “ex-friend,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The man told detectives Weaver knocked on his apartment window, so he went outside to talk to him. When he refused to let Weaver in, the victim said Weaver asked for money and then stabbed the man in the neck and fled.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said previously.

Officers found Weaver walking down Salem Avenue and took him into custody. He had blood on his shoes, and “after several varying accounts of the incident, Tyrese said he stabbed (the other man) in self-defense,” the affidavit stated

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

