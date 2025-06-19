19-year-old Englewood man reportedly responsible for 100 graffiti tags in Dayton area

As of Thursday, it was not clear if formal charges have been filed against the tagger.

In May, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns asked for the community’s help locating tags and identifying artists. Shortly after, the request paid off.

“Around June 8 Supa was tagged up and down the North Main Street corridor,” Johns said Wednesday. “A resident noticed those tags before the police did and called us about those tags.”

Investigators were able to get video from the area, which helped them identify Supa.

“We’re a very busy department and if they wouldn’t have called in more than likely we wouldn’t have seen (the tags) until it was too late and the video was gone,” Johns said.

As part of the restitution for the graffiti, Johns said the department is going to request Supa paint over his tags.

Anyone aware of Supa tags should call Dayton police’s investigations department at 937-333-1109 and share the location.

Police are also asking for the public’s help identifying two others, “Retail” and “JK-47,” responsible for tags in the North Main Street and West Fairview Avenue area.

Johns acknowledged taggers can be talented artists, but said they need to use their artistic skills for something positive.

The city has opportunities for artists to create public murals and Johns is willing to help taggers through the correct process to get permits.

“We appreciate art, but we want to do it the right way,” he said. “We have plenty of blank canvases that we can utilize for that in need of art.”