19-year-old indicted in hit-and-run crash that killed Dayton woman

He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 3.

Around 3:16 a.m. on Sept. 4, Francisco was driving a 2011 Mazda3 west on Stanley Avenue when he went through a red light at the Wester Street intersection and hit a 2020 Nissan Maxima, according to a Dayton police crash report.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Mazda T-boned the Nissan, pushing it off the road.

Francisco reportedly got out of the Mazda and left the area.

“He ran from the vehicle without stopping or checking on injuries or really doing anything,” Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns said last year.

The driver of the Nissan, 68-year-old April Cartwright, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cartwright was on her way home from work.

Investigators used surveillance videos from businesses in the area to get a suspect description.

When they spoke to the owner of the Mazda, he said his nephew was responsible for the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Detectives used a translator to talk to the suspect, later identified as Francisco.

“He ultimately admitted to being in the traffic crash,” Cairns said. “He admitted he was scared.”

Francisco was checked for injuries and then booked in the Montgomery County Jail. As of Thursday afternoon, he was no longer listed as being in custody.

A warrant for his arrest was issued with his indictment Thursday.