19-year-old pleads guilty to theft from elderly Butler County victim

Aaleagh Hoop, 19, of Camden, is charged with and indicted on three felony counts after allegedly stealing $23,000 from an elderly resident at an Oxford nursing home. She was arrested on Thursday, June 26, 2025. PROVIDED

Aaleagh Hoop, 19, of Camden, is charged with and indicted on three felony counts after allegedly stealing $23,000 from an elderly resident at an Oxford nursing home. She was arrested on Thursday, June 26, 2025. PROVIDED
News
By
3 hours ago
X

A 19-year-old Camden woman accused stealing money from an elderly nursing home resident pleaded guilty Tuesday in a Butler County courtroom.

Aaleagh Hoop was indicted by the grand jury this summer on three felony counts related to stealing up to $23,000 from a Milford Twp. nursing home resident.

Hoop agreed to plead guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree misdemeanor, and the remaining charges were dismissed. Butler County Judge Dan Haughey will sentence Hoop on Dec. 2, where she faces up to three years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Assistant Prosecutor Garrett Baker said the credit card companies were able to reimburse most of the theft, but Hoop must pay the victim just more than $375 in restitution. She also cannot work as a health aide or caregiver for an elderly person or disabled adult.

The thefts occurred between Feb. 1, 2024, and Sept. 27, 2024. However, the victim was delayed in reporting the crime because she didn’t immediately open bank statements, Baker said. Hoop was employed by Woodland Country Manor Nursing Home in Milford Twp. from Aug. 3, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

Aaleagh Hoop, 19, of Camden, Ohio, is charged with and indicted on three felony counts after allegedly stealing $23,000 from an elderly resident at an Oxford, Ohio, nursing home. She was arrested on Thursday, June 26, 2025. PROVIDED

icon to expand image

“When she discovered things, that’s when she reported it,” Baker said, adding the Butler County Sheriff’s Office “did a great job in terms of getting us everything we needed to be able to go forward on this case.”

The investigation was not limited to Butler County. Though it started in Butler, it extended into Darke and Preble counties, as well as Union and Fayette counties in Indiana and Monroe County in Michigan, according to court records.

In Other News
1
Hamilton’s Riverview neighborhood on display during Saturday’s Heritage...
2
Blind horse rescued from pool in Madison Twp.
3
John Carter, Katelyn Markham’s former fiancée, wants out of prison...
4
Butler County woman scammed out of $88K in cryptocurrency scam
5
A 50-cent Richards Pizza steak sandwich? It’s one of the ways the...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.