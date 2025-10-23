19-year-old pleads guilty to theft from elderly Butler County victim

Hoop agreed to plead guilty to theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree misdemeanor, and the remaining charges were dismissed. Butler County Judge Dan Haughey will sentence Hoop on Dec. 2, where she faces up to three years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Assistant Prosecutor Garrett Baker said the credit card companies were able to reimburse most of the theft, but Hoop must pay the victim just more than $375 in restitution. She also cannot work as a health aide or caregiver for an elderly person or disabled adult.

The thefts occurred between Feb. 1, 2024, and Sept. 27, 2024. However, the victim was delayed in reporting the crime because she didn’t immediately open bank statements, Baker said. Hoop was employed by Woodland Country Manor Nursing Home in Milford Twp. from Aug. 3, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

“When she discovered things, that’s when she reported it,” Baker said, adding the Butler County Sheriff’s Office “did a great job in terms of getting us everything we needed to be able to go forward on this case.”