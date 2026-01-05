2 arrested for allegedly assaulting police officers at Vandalia hotel

Krimm said officers located a woman who was being asked to leave the property, and while officers attempted to resolve the dispute, the woman and a man began arguing with one another.

“Vandalia officers intervened to stop the argument, at which time the adult female assaulted a Vandalia officer,” he said. “As officers attempted to take the adult female into custody, the adult male attempted to interfere with the arrest and assaulted Vandalia officers.”

Krimm said a large crowd began to gather around the officers on scene. He added that due to the escalating situation, a county-wide request for assistance was made.

The man and woman were taken into custody, and the case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for review and potential criminal charges.

Two additional men were charged with obstructing official business and were released at the scene.

The adult male and female were taken into custody, and this case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for review and potential criminal charges.