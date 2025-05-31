2 at a Harrison Twp. spa arrested, in custody

Two people were arrested at Lee’s Spa Harrison Twp. on reports of the establishment being an alleged brothel and unethical practices.

The spa location is at 2524 Nordic Road.

The Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force used a search warrant as part of a “comprehensive investigation into unlawful massage services being offered and the establishment operation as an alleged brothel,” according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said during the search, investigators found a large amount of money at the scene.

Two individuals have been arrested and are currently booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of promoting prostitution, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This case is still under active investigation, and we will provide further updates as new information becomes available,” the sheriff’s office said.

