2 charged after crash leads to fight in Miami Twp.

Miami Twp. police responded to a fight on July 5 around 2:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Owendale Drive.

Dispatch advised officers the fight was related to a crash where a vehicle fled.

Dewey told an officer he was drunk, lying in his driveway as his girlfriend tried to get him to come inside when a vehicle pulled up and “he was grabbed and people were acting crazy,” according to court records.

A passenger in the vehicle reportedly claimed their vehicle was struck and they were following the other vehicle to get insurance information.

“When the vehicle stopped, he got out and two males approached him,” an affidavit read. “The males punched him in the face and tackled him.”

The man’s description of the two males matched Dewey and Bartellis.

Two other people who spoke to police had the same version of events, according to court records.

Bartellis and Dewey reportedly punched a man in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete.

“They would not let (the man) up and would sweep his legs when he tried to get up,” an affidavit read. “They also hit and kicked him while on the ground.”

The man had a large bruise on the right side of his face, a cut on the left side of his head and a cut on his left elbow.

He went to the emergency room two days later for head pain and was admitted to Miami Valley Hospital’s intensive care unit for a brain bleed and a skull fracture, according to court documents.

Bartellis and Dewey also reportedly shoved a woman to the ground when she got out of the vehicle to take a picture of the other vehicle’s license plate.

Warrants were issued for Bartellis and Dewey’s arrest on Friday.