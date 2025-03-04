2 charged after woman sexually assaulted, raped in Dayton

Around 5:16 a.m. Friday, Dayton police responded to a rape complaint at Kettering Health Dayton.

A woman told officers she was raped and sexually assaulted by three men after she left the Palms Lounge & Grill in Trotwood, according to court records.

She left the bar around 2:30 a.m. and got into a vehicle with two men, known as TJ and Davo. A third man, “Unc,” was reportedly picked up later.

Sullivan was later identified as TJ and Black was identified as Davo, according to court documents.

Sullivan allegedly drove the vehicle to an unknown location in Dayton’s Westwood neighborhood.

The woman was in the backseat and forcefully bent over the center console and forced to engage in a sex act with “Unc” while Sullivan and Black sexually assaulted her, an affidavit read.

At one point she bit “Unc” and was hit in the face, causing her to bleed.

She was forced out of the vehicle and left in Dayton, according to court records.

A friend picked her up and transported her to the hospital.

Sullivan and Black’s bond was set at $100,000. Their next hearing is scheduled for Monday.

It is not clear if a third suspect has been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.