2 charged in multi-city chase that ended in wrong-way crash on I-75

Collins pleaded not guilty to charges on Monday. His bond was set at $20,000.

Downey has not had his initial hearing as of Tuesday. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Friday.

On Thursday, Collins was driving a GMC Sierra with no visible registration when a Perry Twp. police officer initiated a traffic stop at Wolf Creek Pike and Diamond Mill Road, according to court records.

Downey was riding in the truck bed. There were two other passengers in the truck, but they are not facing charges as of Tuesday.

Collins fled, but an Ohio State Highway Patrol aviation unit was able to follow the truck.

During the pursuit, Downey unloaded planks of lumber from the truck bed as law enforcement officers trailed the truck, according to court records.

Crews used stop sticks, or tire deflation devices, but Collins managed to regain control of the truck while driving on rims, an affidavit read.

Collins drove on the wrong side of the road while on U.S. 35 West and on I-75 North, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies followed with lights and sirens activated to help shut down the highway and stop vehicles heading toward the truck.

While on I-75 at Dryden Road, the truck hit another vehicle head-on, causing a six-vehicle crash.

All four people fled the truck but were taken into custody and transported to the hospital.

Several people from the other vehicles involved in the crash were also injured and taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not provide an exact number of injuries and said none of the injuries were life-threatening on Friday afternoon.