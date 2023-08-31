2 Dayton men indicted, accused of having sex with underage girls

Two Dayton men indicted Wednesday are accused of having sex with underage girls in separate cases.

Steven A. Burchett, 54, and Edwin Ray Leach, 67, were both issued summonses to appear Sept. 14 for their arraignments in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Burchett is charged with two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and Leach is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

The Dayton Police Department opened an investigation into Burchett after a teen reported she had been sexually assaulted. The girl was 15 when the incident reportedly happened May 21, 2021, on Central Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

DNA linked Leach to a reported sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl that happened May 3, 2021, on Marathon Avenue, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The girl said her assailant, later identified as Leach, picked her up in his truck and took her to a residence where he sexually assaulted her, the affidavit stated.

Leach initially was charged in July 2021 in Dayton Municipal Court with three counts each of rape and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. However, the following month, at the request of the prosecutor, the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning charges could be brought again.