2 dead, 1 critically injured in Middletown crash

Three vehicles were involved in a crash Saturday evening near the intersection of Ohio 122 and Dixie Highway in Middletown. Nick Graham/STAFF

Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ohio 122 and Dixie Highway in Middletown on Saturday, according to Middletown police.

The three individuals were transported to Atrium Medical Center, all with life-threatening injuries, MDP said in a Facebook post Sunday morning.

One individual was pronounced dead on arrival at Atrium.

The other two victims were transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight, where one has since died from their injuries and the other remains in critical condition, police said.

The intersection of Ohio 122 and Dixie Highway was closed from around 8 to just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

MDP is investigating the crash alongside the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START).

Speed and impairment are not believed to be contributing factors, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Rogers at 513-425-7918.

