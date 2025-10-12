2 dead, 1 critically injured in Middletown crash

One individual was pronounced dead on arrival at Atrium.

The other two victims were transported to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight, where one has since died from their injuries and the other remains in critical condition, police said.

The intersection of Ohio 122 and Dixie Highway was closed from around 8 to just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

MDP is investigating the crash alongside the Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START).

Speed and impairment are not believed to be contributing factors, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Rogers at 513-425-7918.