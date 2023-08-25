BreakingNews
2 dead, drivers shot in crash, apparent domestic dispute in Trotwood

55 minutes ago
Two people are dead following an apparent domestic dispute where both drivers were found shot in a two-vehicle crash in Trotwood earlier this week.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday Trotwood officers responded to a two-vehicle crash near Olive Road and Hoover Avenue.

Both drivers had gunshot wounds in addition to any injuries from the crash, according to Trotwood police. Both parties knew each other and have since died.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

A media statement said the incident appears to be intentional.

“This incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute that turned deadly and it is believed that there are no other persons involved in this incident,” the press release read.

Trotwood detectives are continuing to investigate. We will update this report as more details are available.

