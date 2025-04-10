2 firefighters injured, 2 houses totaled after early-morning fire in Dayton

French said the first crew arrived on scene about three and a half minutes later and found a two and a half-story house fully engulfed in fire, with flames spreading to an adjacent residence.

Crews quickly ran several water lines to contain the fire, the assistant chief said.

However, French said the main house was destroyed, leading to the incident commander ordering an emergency demolition. The adjacent house was severely damaged as well, and both are considered a total loss, he said. Two other structures in the area also sustained damage.

During the firefighting operation, French said two firefighters were injured. One sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene, he said, while the second was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The second firefighter has since been released.

The Red Cross was called to assist the occupants of one of the houses, French said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, though French said anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact DFD investigators at 937-333-TIPS.