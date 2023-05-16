X

2 flown to hospital after motorcycle crashes into deer in Darke County

Credit: Nick Graham

Local News
By
39 minutes ago

Two people were flown to the hospital after a motorcycle reported crashed into a deer in Liberty Township, Darke County late Monday.

According to Darke County dispatchers, the crash was reported at 11:23 p.m. in the 4300 block of Palestine Hollansburg Road.

Crews from Tri-Village Rescue, Liberty Twp. Station 15 and Greenville Township Rescue responded to the scene, as well as two CareFlight helicopters.

The conditions of the motorcyclists are unknown.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

