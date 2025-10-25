2 found dead in West Milton; one was in car trunk

Wright said the police officer found a man laying on the ground to the rear of the vehicle and the trunk was open.

“The male was found to be deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Wright said. “A handgun was laying on the ground near the male.”

The woman was found dead in the trunk of the car.

The man and woman are believed to be married, according to Wright.

The West Milton Police Division and Miami County Sheriff’s Office are working jointly on this investigation.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Investigations Crime Scene Unit assisted with collection of evidence at the scene.

“There are no direct threats to anyone in West Milton,” Wright said. “This is an isolated incident that started outside our municipality and culminated here.”