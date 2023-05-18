2 gunmen rob BP in Washington Twp.; can you ID them?

Two people robbed a BP gas station at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in Washington Twp., and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify them.
The two suspects armed with handguns around 4:10 a.m. entered the store at 1580 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. The gunmen stole money from cash registers and vape cartridges from a countertop display, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office on Thursday released images taken from security video in the hopes that people will be able to recognize the suspects.
Anyone with information is urged to call detective Linda Shutts at 937-432-2765 or, to remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestopers.com.
