BreakingNews
2 gunmen rob BP in Washington Twp.; can you ID them?
X

2 gunmen rob BP in Washington Twp.; can you ID them?

Crime & Law
By
14 minutes ago

Two people robbed a BP gas station at gunpoint early Tuesday morning in Washington Twp., and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify them.

The two suspects armed with handguns around 4:10 a.m. entered the store at 1580 Miamisburg-Centerville Road. The gunmen stole money from cash registers and vape cartridges from a countertop display, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office on Thursday released images taken from security video in the hopes that people will be able to recognize the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call detective Linda Shutts at 937-432-2765 or, to remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestopers.com.

In Other News
1
Police seek car that drove through yellow tape at Dayton shooting scene
2
Missing Piqua woman’s body found in Shelby County; 2 in custody
3
Man sentenced to 22 years for friend’s murder in Dayton gets 2 more...
4
Police seek details after dozen gunshots fired in Dayton; Man in stable...
5
Man accused of setting woman on fire indicted for attempted aggravated...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top