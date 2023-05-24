2 in hospital after rollover crash in Jackson Twp.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over into a field in Jackson Township Tuesday evening.
According to dispatchers, the crash was reported in the 3000 block of South Clayton Road at around 8 p.m.
The conditions of the injured people is not currently known.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
