2 in hospital after rollover crash in Jackson Twp.

Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over into a field in Jackson Township Tuesday evening.

According to dispatchers, the crash was reported in the 3000 block of South Clayton Road at around 8 p.m.

The conditions of the injured people is not currently known.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

