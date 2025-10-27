2 in stable condition following shooting in Warren County

Two people are in the hospital in stable condition following a shooting in Warren County Monday afternoon.
Warren County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate at the intersection of Lytle Road and Ferry Road in Wayne Twp.
Deputies are on scene of a shooting at the intersection of Lytle and Ferry Road in Wayne Township.— Warren Co Sheriff (@WCSO_Ohio) October 27, 2025
At approximately 12:52 we were dispatched to the area for shots fired into vehicles. We have two victims who are stable and being treated at an area hospital.
This is an active… pic.twitter.com/FE2Gzuff8p
Around 12:52 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots being fired into vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.
The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story are more information is released.
