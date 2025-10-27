Breaking: Dayton to open downtown police substation next to the RTA bus hub

2 in stable condition following shooting in Warren County

1 hour ago
Two people are in the hospital in stable condition following a shooting in Warren County Monday afternoon.

Warren County sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate at the intersection of Lytle Road and Ferry Road in Wayne Twp.

Around 12:52 p.m., deputies responded to a report of shots being fired into vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing. We will update this story are more information is released.

