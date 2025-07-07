2 indicted for crash while drag racing in Kettering

Flores is facing a second vehicular assault charge and one count of failure to stop after an accident.

The street racing charge is a misdemeanor.

They’re scheduled to be arraigned on July 22.

Around 4:44 p.m. on April 22, Kettering police responded to the area of Wilmington Pike and Eureka Drive for a crash.

“After (an) investigation, Luis A. Valentine and Jose E. Bello were arrested for drag racing which resulted in the crash,” a Kettering police blotter read.

Neither were in custody as of Monday afternoon. Warrants were issued following their indictments.