2 indicted for crash while drag racing in Kettering

A grand jury indicted two men who reportedly crashed while drag racing in Kettering earlier this year.
Luis A. Valentine, 24, and Emmanuel Bello Jose Flores, 20, are facing vehicular assault and street racing charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
Flores is facing a second vehicular assault charge and one count of failure to stop after an accident.
The street racing charge is a misdemeanor.
They’re scheduled to be arraigned on July 22.
Around 4:44 p.m. on April 22, Kettering police responded to the area of Wilmington Pike and Eureka Drive for a crash.
“After (an) investigation, Luis A. Valentine and Jose E. Bello were arrested for drag racing which resulted in the crash,” a Kettering police blotter read.
Neither were in custody as of Monday afternoon. Warrants were issued following their indictments.
About the Author