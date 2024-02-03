2 injured after 1-vehicle crash in Trotwood

By
46 minutes ago
A single-vehicle crash in Trotwood on Friday night left two people injured.

Trotwood crews were dispatched on reports of a crash around 11:48 p.m. on the 5900 block of Basore Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Two occupants were transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries, dispatch said.

Additional details are not yet available.

We will update as we learn more.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

