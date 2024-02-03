2 injured after 1-vehicle crash in Trotwood

A single-vehicle crash in Trotwood on Friday night left two people injured.
Trotwood crews were dispatched on reports of a crash around 11:48 p.m. on the 5900 block of Basore Road, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
Two occupants were transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries, dispatch said.
Additional details are not yet available.
We will update as we learn more.
