2 injured after 12 vehicles involved in pair of crashes on I-75 South

A dozen vehicles were involved in two separate crashes that closed Interstate 75 South in Harrison Twp. and injured two people Thursday morning.

Around 10:11 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to I-75 South near Wagner Ford due to a multi-vehicle crash.

When deputies arrived, they discovered two crashes. One was north of Wagner Ford and included five vehicles. The second was south of Wagner Ford and involved seven vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crashes closed I-75 South at Needmore Road for approximately two hours. The southbound lanes reopened around noon.

Two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries from the second crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crashes remain under investigation.