2 injured after crash in Dayton near NATO security zone Sunday morning

A crash was reported outside the NATO Parliamentary Assembly security zone in Dayton Sunday morning.
Crews responded to reports of a crash around 2:15 a.m. at East Third Street and North Saint Clair Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
At least two people were transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions, dispatch said.
Further details are not yet available.
