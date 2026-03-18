2 injured after crash into Piqua police cruiser on I-75

At 8:08 p.m., a silver Lexus GX 470 crashed into the back of the cruiser, which pushed it into the back of the fire truck.

Both the driver and passenger from the Lexus sustained suspected minor injuries, and emergency crews took them to Upper Valley Medical Center. The officer was not in the cruiser when the crash occurred, and no first responders were injured.

The police cruiser was considered disabled and removed from service, police said, while the damage to the fire truck was minor and it will stay in service.

The driver of the Lexus was cited for filing to maintain assured clear distance in front of their vehicle.

“Piqua Police Department and Piqua Fire Department remind motorists to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, especially during winter weather conditions,” police said in a statement.