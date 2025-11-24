2 injured after shooting in Dayton

Two people were injured in a shooting in Dayton on Sunday.
Crews responded to reports of a person with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital, according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini at the Dayton Police Department.
A 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were injured with non-life-threatening injuries, Zecchini said.
He said the shooting is believed to have happened at the 1600 block of West Riverview Avenue.
“Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident,” Zecchini said.
