2 injured after shooting in Dayton

Local News
By
35 minutes ago
Two people were injured in a shooting in Dayton on Sunday.

Crews responded to reports of a person with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital, according to Sgt. Andrew Zecchini at the Dayton Police Department.

A 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were injured with non-life-threatening injuries, Zecchini said.

He said the shooting is believed to have happened at the 1600 block of West Riverview Avenue.

“Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident,” Zecchini said.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.