BreakingNews
Man killed after he was struck by car outside Riverside poker club ID’d

2 injured in crash this morning in Dayton

Local News
By
48 minutes ago
X

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dayton Friday morning.

Dayton crews were dispatched around 7:47 a.m. on reports of a crash at Riverside Drive and East Helena Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Two medics transported victims to Miami Valley Hospital for unknown injuries, dispatch said. It is not known what led up to the crash, dispatch added.

ExploreCarmel’s restaurant to close Oct. 22; owner says new business coming to site

Additional details are not yet available.

The crash is under investigation.

In Other News
1
Xenia Towne Square renamed Market District; Dillin to begin renovation...
2
Ohio releases winning songbird photograph for 2024 wildlife legacy...
3
Why the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament is a big deal for...
4
Carmel’s restaurant to close Oct. 22; owner says new business coming to...
5
GE Aerospace, UD to help explore the mysteries of aerial contrails

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top