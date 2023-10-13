2 injured in crash this morning in Dayton

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dayton Friday morning.

Dayton crews were dispatched around 7:47 a.m. on reports of a crash at Riverside Drive and East Helena Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Two medics transported victims to Miami Valley Hospital for unknown injuries, dispatch said. It is not known what led up to the crash, dispatch added.

Additional details are not yet available.

The crash is under investigation.