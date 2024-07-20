2 injured in single-vehicle crash Saturday

Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Washington Twp.
Crews responded to reports of an injury crash with two men trapped in a car around 3:30 a.m. at McEwen Road south off I-675, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
A 2018 McLaren 570S was found on its top at the bottom of an embankment, deputies said.
Both occupants were extricated from the car by the Washington Twp. Fire Department and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“There was no evidence of impairment from the driver, however, speed does appear to be a factor in the crash,” the sheriff’s office said.
The crash is under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit.
