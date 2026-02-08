2 injured in stabbing in Dayton

48 minutes ago
At least two people were injured in Dayton on Saturday night.

Crews responded to reports of a stabbing at the 200 block of Yale Avenue around 9:57 p.m., according to a incident report from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

In a 911 call, the caller said a few people “were cut and stabbed.”

A caller said at least one person was cut on the arm and a second person was stabbed in the back.

An altercation occurred with a knife from an unknown suspect, the caller said.

Additional details are not yet available.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.