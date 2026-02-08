2 injured in stabbing in Dayton

At least two people were injured in Dayton on Saturday night.
Crews responded to reports of a stabbing at the 200 block of Yale Avenue around 9:57 p.m., according to a incident report from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
In a 911 call, the caller said a few people “were cut and stabbed.”
A caller said at least one person was cut on the arm and a second person was stabbed in the back.
An altercation occurred with a knife from an unknown suspect, the caller said.
Additional details are not yet available.
In Other News
1
‘It happens fast’: Higher temps could mean wetter basements
2
Local Focus: What’s going on in your community
3
Protestors call for permanent status for Springfield immigrants from...
4
Former Butler Tech director, scholarship founder Lee Corder dies
5
New restaurant Falcon’s Wings and Grill opens in time for Super Bowl
About the Author