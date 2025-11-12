2 juveniles arrested in vehicle theft, chase in Huber Heights

Around 5:10 a.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Thoreau Avenue for an attempted vehicle theft.

The vehicle window was broken, and the steering wheel was stripped.

Officers patrolling the area noticed two cars going south through a parking lot with no lights on. An officer pulled behind the vehicles and activated cruiser lights and sirens, believing they could be involved in the attempted theft, according to police.

Both cars fled east onto Chambersburg Road until it turned into Ohio 235 in Greene County. The cars turned onto Sandhill Road.

One of the cars failed to negotiate the turn and crashed into a ditch, according to police. Two occupants got out of the crashed vehicle and jumped into the other car.

The other car tried to flee, but police used a PIT maneuver, or a precision immobilization technique maneuver, and ended the chase.

Investigators later determined both cars were unreported stolen vehicles and were taken overnight on Tuesday or Wednesday.