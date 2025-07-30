2 more mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus in Fairborn

Previous positive samples came from Xenia Drive in Fairborn, near Bellbrook Avenue in Xenia and at Frank Seaman Park in Jamestown.

Public health is scheduled to treat Fairborn for West Nile virus on Monday and Tuesday.

The areas will be Community Park and the South Street area, bordered by East Dayton Drive to the north, South Central Avenue on the east, South Street to the south and South Broad Street on the west.

Treatment is weather dependent and cannot happen if it’s rainy or too windy.

People should avoid following the public health truck while it’s spraying adulticide.

Those who must follow should stay at least 200 feet behind the vehicle, public health said. Keep vehicle windows closed and turn air conditioning to the max or recirculate position.

Anyone who doesn’t want the area around their home to be treated should call public health at 937-374-5607 or email ehpermits@greenecophoh.gov.